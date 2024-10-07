‘Largely Peaceful’ Pro-Palestinian Protests in New York, Los Angeles Mark October 7

Pro-Palestinian protests are marking the first anniversary of the October 7 terror attack against Israel in several American cities, including a weekend demonstration in Los Angeles and a protest set for Monday in New York.

In Los Angeles, as described by the Los Angeles Times, hundreds of protesters shouted genocidal slogans as they marched through the city on Saturday. One protester was arrested for vandalizing police headquarters.

The Times, describing the protest as “largely peaceful,” noted:

Hundreds of demonstrators held a pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, chanting “Free Palestine” and “Long live the intifada” as they protested Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon while marching from Pershing Square to City Hall. The largely peaceful demonstration came two days before the anniversary of Oct. 7, when Hamas militants in Gaza attacked Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 hostages. … At City Hall, a protest leader led the crowd in a chant of “There is only one solution, intifada revolution!” Banners read “End the Siege of Gaza” and “Hands Off Yemen.”

In New York City, pro-Palestinian protests are planned for October 7 itself, with students from a dozen colleges expected to walk out of classes and join demonstrations, according to the New York Daily News.

Pro-Israel groups have also been holding commemorations over the weekend, and will continue to do so Monday, though these gatherings have been quiet, and small, due to security concerns.

