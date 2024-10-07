Texas Gov. Abbot Directing Resources to Help Florida, Tennessee with Hurricane Relief

The office of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Lone Star state will be directing resources to help Florida and Tennessee with hurricane relief efforts.

The governor said that he will direct the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas emergency response and recovery resources to Florida and Tennessee to deal with the damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

“Texas is swiftly deploying emergency response personnel and resources to Florida as Hurricane Milton prepares to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week,” said Gov. Abbott. “I also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send additional state resources to Tennessee to assist in recovery efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

“America is stronger when we come together in times of crisis, and Texas will continue to deploy crucial resources to support our fellow Americans as they prepare for and recover from these destructive storms. I thank all the Texas emergency response personnel for their work in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts and for answering the call to support the people of Florida as they brace for Hurricane Milton,” the governor added.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, Hurricane Milton has “intensified even further after rapidly developing into a major Category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).”

As many as 51 counties in Florida are now under a state of emergency, including: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia.

The storm will likely make landfall somewhere in Tampa on Wednesday before moving on to the east end of the state.

“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stated. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time.”