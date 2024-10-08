FEMA Creates ‘Rumor Response’ Webpage, Claims Agency Is Not Spending Disaster Relief Funds on Migrants

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has created a “Rumor Response” webpage to claim that the agency is not diverting disaster relief money to newly released migrants from the United States-Mexico border.

While Americans in Appalachia suffer the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, FEMA is using its resources to set up a “Hurricane Rumor Response” webpage on its website where officials purport to debunk various claims.

Among the rumors that FEMA officials are responding to is one that has caught the attention of everyday Americans as well as elected officials — that the federal agency has spent hundreds of thousands on aiding migrants arriving at the nation’s southern border.

“Rumor: Funding for FEMA disaster response was diverted to support international efforts or border-related issues,” the webpage reads before stating:

Fact: This is false. No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.

[Emphasis added]

Not addressed by FEMA officials on the webpage, though, is the fact that close to $700 million in FEMA funds has gone to help migrants who crossed the border and were subsequently released into the American interior since Biden and Harris took office.

This week, a group of Senate Republicans wrote to Biden and Harris, warning that FEMA’s inflated spending on migrants arriving at the border threatens its disaster relief mission.

“We are concerned that your Administration’s reliance on FEMA to address the ongoing border crisis, under Vice President Harris as ‘border czar,’ has diminished FEMA’s readiness for disaster relief, including hurricane response,” the Senators wrote.

Likewise, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, ripped into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his begging Congress for more FEMA funds following Hurricane Helene.

“It takes a lot of nerve for Secretary Mayorkas to ask for more money after he and his bosses in the White House fought for roughly $650 million just this year for the Shelter and Services Program,” Green said in a statement.

“Under Biden and Harris’ leadership, our tax dollars are being used to help facilitate illegal immigration, while many American citizens are left to suffer following natural disasters.,” he said.

Hurricane Helene’s death toll has climbed to nearly 230 people. As of this weekend, more than 200,000 North Carolina residents were still without power.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.