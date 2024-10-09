The day before an accused Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist was flown into the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration, former President Donald Trump warned that terrorists could be exploiting the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At the end of August 2021, Biden and Harris withdrew all U.S. Armed Forces from Afghanistan in a chaotic move that saw Afghan nationals clinging to planes fleeing the country as well as an ISIS terrorist attack that killed 13 American servicemembers and over 100 Afghans.

Biden and Harris, as part of their Afghanistan withdrawal, created Operation Allies Welcome, which helped resettle nearly 100,000 Afghans across American communities within months. On Sept. 8, Trump sounded the alarm over the possibility of terrorists trying to exploit the mass resettlement operation.

“If you look at the people coming in by the hundreds, by the thousands, and these are not the people necessarily that wanted the protection,” Trump told Greg Gutfeld on Fox News. “So, are they terrorists? How many terrorists are coming in?”

The following day, Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors now reveal, 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi entered the U.S. from Afghanistan thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s resettlement operation.

Tawhedi, who resettled in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been arrested and charged with providing material support to ISIS after allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on American citizens on Election Day.

The resettlement operation has been plagued with reported vetting failures since its inception when Afghans started arriving at Dulles International Airport in 2021.

In April 2023, a former Department of Defense (DOD) official revealed to Congress that some Afghans were resettled in the U.S. before they were found to have been involved in placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Afghanistan to kill American troops.

In 2021, Grassley requested information about the number of Afghans who sought entry to the U.S. and were listed on the federal government’s “No Fly List” because of their ties to Islamic terrorism. Biden’s top agency officials have refused to disclose the total.

In September 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) issued a bombshell report detailing how the Biden administration brought Afghans to the U.S. who were “not fully vetted” and could “pose a risk to national security.”

Similarly, in February 2022, a DOD IG report revealed that Biden’s agencies failed to properly vet Afghans who arrived in the U.S. and that about 50 Afghans were flagged for “significant security concerns” after their resettlement.

Most of the unvetted Afghans flagged for possible terrorism ties, the DOD IG report stated, have since disappeared into American communities. The report noted that as of September 17, 2021, only three of 31 Afghans flagged with specific “derogatory information” could be located.

In August 2022, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) detailed allegations from a whistleblower who claimed the Biden administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans in the U.S. who were listed as “potential threats” in federal databases and urged staff to cut corners in the vetting process.

In May 2022, a Project Veritas report alleged the Biden administration resettled Afghans listed on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List” in American communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.