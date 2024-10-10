In a rejection of U.S. President Joe Biden’s position, Canada’s conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre — who currently leads the polls to be the next Canadian prime minister — endorsed Israel’s right to strike the nuclear sites of “genocidal” Iran, arguing such a move would be a “gift by the Jewish state to humanity.”

In a press briefing held Tuesday outside Canada’s House of Commons, Poilievre, the outspoken leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, defended his support for Israel’s proactive defense measures against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

WATCH — Trump: Israel Should Destroy Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program:

C-SPAN

Poilievre’s firm stance was underscored when a reporter pressed him on whether his support for an Israeli strike on Iran could heighten the risk of an all-out war with Tehran, as well as how he viewed President Biden’s opposing assessment.

The 44-year-old leader of the right-wing party responded by stressing the threat posed by Iran’s regime, stating, “I think the idea of allowing a genocidal, theocratic, unstable dictatorship that is desperate to avoid being overthrown by its own people, to develop nuclear weapons is about the most dangerous and irresponsible thing that the world could ever allow.”

He went on to describe a possible Israeli strike as a “gift by the Jewish state to humanity,” doubling down on his stance despite its contrast with the Biden administration’s policy.

His remarks follow a speech he made on Monday where he suggested Israel must take action to prevent the “terrorist regime” of Iran from developing nuclear weapons, even if that means launching preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and oil infrastructure.

The matter comes as Conservatives in Canada surge to 42.8% as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals plummet to 22.8%, nearing a stunning tie with the NDP at 18.4%, signaling a potential end to Trudeau’s leadership and a historic Conservative majority.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s approval has plunged to 33% as discontent with his leadership grows across Canada, according to a recent Ipsos poll.

In a clip that recently went viral, Poilievre nonchalantly handles a reporter’s accusatory questioning, insisting that Canadians should use their “common sense” to vote, as he blasted the Trudeau administration.

Last week, Iranian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel after having been emboldened by years of diplomatic concessions and sanctions relief. It was just the latest in a series of escalations by the Islamic Republic, which continues to fund terror proxies and ramp up its aggressive actions.

In contrast with Poilievre, Biden said last week that Israel should not attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, or oil and gas facilities.

In response, former president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump derided Biden at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday.

“They asked him, ‘What do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran?’ And he goes, ‘As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’ [Yet] that’s the thing you want to hit, right?” Trump said.

“I think he’s got that one wrong. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to hit?” he added. “I mean, it’s the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons…. When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, ‘Hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later.’”