Former President Donald Trump will participate in an all-female Fox News town hall in Georgia, specifically covering “issues impacting women,” airing on October 16 — mere weeks ahead of the election.

Fox News made the announcement Friday, noting that it will be a one-hour town hall in Cumming, Georgia, hosted by Harris Faulkner. The town hall will focus on “issues impacting women,” and the audience will be “entirely composed of women,” according to Fox News.

WATCH — Trump on What Women Really Want: They Want a Safe Country, They Don’t Care If I’m Not Nice to Kamala:

“Women constitute the largest group of registered and active voters in the United States, so it is paramount that female voters understand where the presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them most,” Faulkner said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to providing our viewers with an opportunity to learn more about where former President Trump stands on these topics,” she added.

According to the press release, the town hall will be pretaped on October 15 and air the next day on The Faulkner Focus at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Fox News noted in its press release that it “has a standing invitation to Vice President Harris for a townhall event of equal stature which has been extended to her campaign multiple times since she became a candidate for president in August.”

News of this town hall follow Trump making it clear that there will not be another debate between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Breitbart News reported:

He spoke hours after Fox News invited the two presidential contenders to join a possible second debate on either Oct. 24 or Oct. 27, saying early voting had already begun and there was “nothing to debate.” The pair faced off for the first time on Sept. 10. and Trump rejected a subsequent invitation from CNN for an Oct. 23 debate, accepted by Harris.

“It is very late in the process, (early) voting has already begun — there will be no rematch!” Trump declared in a Truth Social post on October 9, noting that he won the last two debates and previously accepted an invitation by Fox News for a debate on September 4, but Harris “refused.”

“Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate,” Trump added.

The news comes as former President Barack Obama sounds the alarm over Harris’s lack of support, particularly from black voters and specifically, black men.

WATCH — “I’m Sorry, Gentlemen”: Obama Shames Men for Their Support of Trump:

