Nolte: Bungling Kamala Harris Has Entered a Media Doom Spiral

Stories about internal polling must be taken with a grain of salt. Those kinds of leaks are generally self-serving and aimed at potential donors. So when news began leaking about how former President Trump’s swing state polling showed him in better shape than the public polling, I didn’t pay much attention.

But now, we know these stories were true. In fact, there’s no question now that last week’s internal polling said Kamala Harris was already in trouble. And how do we know that…?

Because the Harris campaign launched a media blitz this week. Yes, the campaign actually took the risk of putting Harris in front of the public without a teleprompter. Sure, those appearances were only with her fellow left-wing extremists on programs like The View and with hosts like Stephen Colbert, but when you’re talking about someone as dumb as Kamala Harris, that’s a risk you still don’t take unless you absolutely must.

All along, I have been saying that the Harris-Walz campaign’s biggest fear is finding themselves falling behind in the polls and realizing that the only way to stop the bleeding is to have Kamala appear in public without a teleprompter. Why is this their worst fear? Because that’s when the doom spiral begins. Her every unscripted appearance only damages her further, and that’s exactly what we are seeing happen.

Earlier this week, she appeared on the friendliest show available, The View, and blew it. What could be dumber than running as a change candidate and then saying you wouldn’t do anything different from Joe Biden? I’ll tell you what’s dumber: repeating the exact same mistake a few hours later when Stephen Colbert offers you a do-over:

The campaign also has no choice but to have that bug-eyed clown, Tim Walz, run around without a teleprompter, which has put him in his own doom spiral. Have you seen this?

Or this…?

And what’s happened since this blundering media blitz began? Kamala’s polling has worsened. So what can she do other than … more media! From her Univision town hall last night…

She’ll try the town hall format again next week in Detroit.

Successful media appearances require reps and practice. Hiding someone like Word Salad Kammy from the media, including friendly media, in the hope she could run out the clock with that empty “joy” campaign was a lunatic strategy. In politics, no one remembers what happened last week. They should have put her out there and out there and out there until she gained something she obviously lacks: confidence and intelligent answers to easy questions, like, What would you do differently than Joe Biden?

The Kamala Harris campaign’s worst fear is coming true before our very eyes. They have no other choice but to send her out there, but when they do, she looks unsteady, uncertain, and unpresidential.

Still, it’s better than having her run around stalking Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) while he’s in the middle of managing two hurricane landings … but only a little better.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

