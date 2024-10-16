Sharmistha “Sharmi” Das was Senator Harris’s Senior Counsel responsible for advancing the senator’s open-borders immigration agenda. Das is now the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Deputy Chief of Staff for policy, one of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s highest ranking advisers.

Das has worked to implement the illegal mass resettlement scheme started under the leadership of her long-time boss, the Border Czar, who is leading the administration’s response to the border crisis. According to her LinkedIn, Das also volunteered as a Vetting Attorney for the Biden-Harris Transition Team.

The House of Representatives impeached Mayorkas this year for violating immigration laws leading to the record number of migrants to cross the border.

Since leaving Harris’s Senate Office, Das also served as DHS Deputy General Counsel, DHS Senior Advisor, DHS detailee to the Office of Vice President Harris, and now DHS Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy.

Nathaniel L. Snyder was an Early States Outreach & Organizing Advisor for Kamala Harris’s first presidential campaign later placed as an adviser to Mayorkas on Counterterrorism Policy. At DHS, Snyder was able to influence the Biden-Harris administration’s targeting of conservative Americans.

After leaving DHS, Snyder shared his view that “the threat, domestic terrorism—meaning violent white supremacists, neo-Nazis, sovereign citizens, militia movements—have been the most lethal threat in these past ten years compared to Al Qaeda and ISIS-inspired threats.”

Snyder also “Led, developed, and executed the internal and external affairs efforts for Operation Allies Welcome for all the Safe Havens (bases) that received Afghan evacuee guests,” according to his LinkedIn profile. AFL recently uncovered evidence validating Republican concerns that the vetting of refugees from Afghanistan was woefully deficient, with an estimated 100 flagged for terror ties.

Brian Eddie Nelson also had a role in shaping the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to terrorism. During Nelson’s Senate confirmation hearing to become Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, he testified that he supported the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to revive the JCPOA Iran Nuclear Deal that has met with widespread bipartisan criticism. Nelson failed to report favorably to the Senate Banking Committee.

Harris herself case the tie-breaking vote to confirm Nelson.

During Under Secretary Nelson’s tenure, the administration reissued sanctions waivers that let Iran access more than $10 billion in frozen funds—which Nelson himself acknowledged is used by Iran to fund terrorism. According to his resume, Nelson began working for Harris in 2011 when she was Attorney General.

Tericka Lambert was elevated to Deputy Director for the Office of Digital Strategy for the Biden-Harris White House, where she currently works, after previously working on Harris’s first presidential campaign. Before transitioning to the Harris campaign in 2019, Lambert worked at Authentic Campaigns as a Senior Digital Strategist.

AFL is currently suing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to obtain communications between his office and Authentic Campaigns. Congress has also subpoenaed Authentic Campaigns and Loren Merchan, daughter of the judge who presided over the Bragg’s prosecution of Donald Trump, over the younger Merchan’s use of the case in her father’s courtroom to raise millions for Democrat campaigns.

Yahaira E. Lopez Ramos ran Human Resources for Harris’s first presidential campaign and later joined the Biden-Harris administration, playing a key role advancing their “woke” DEI agenda. She was Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Energy and then transferred to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to be Chief of Staff for Human Resources Solutions (HRS), Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Advisor, and Senior Advisor for People Operations.

In her “DEIA” roles at OPM, she helps “drive and integrate DEIA governmentwide” by “examin[ing] policy options … that affect OPM’s management of HR policy, specifically including diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) throughout the Federal government.”