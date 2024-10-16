Chuck Todd, chief political analyst for NBC News, warned Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday she needs to come up with a reason why she is different from President Joe Biden.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“Nothing comes to mind,” Harris told The View when asked about what she would have done differently from the last four years:

Todd believes Harris’s comment hurt her chances of defeating former President Donald Trump because it links her to closely to the administration’s record.

Todd wrote in an op-ed:

That’s why Harris’ comment on “The View” last week is potentially so devastating to her campaign with just a few weeks to go before Election Day. Asked to identify a decision Biden made as president on which she would have gone another way, she responded: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” It’s a quote that could linger over this campaign in a very uncomfortable way for her in the closing weeks of this campaign — or maybe even for years if she comes up short, like John Kerry after his infamous 2004 statement about Iraq War funding: “I actually did vote for the $87 billion — before I voted against it.” … Between now and Election Day, I do expect Harris to find more ways to differentiate herself from Biden. But the clock is ticking, and her comment last week only means she has more work to do and less time to do it.

Harris, who once campaigned as an agent of change, shattered that image in three separate interviews when she failed to name any specific policy she would change from the past four years.

The whiplash solidified Biden’s bizarre and repeated attempts to tie Harris to their failures as if he was overtly attempting to tank her candidacy after Democrats pushed him aside in July.

Harris’s statement was not an outlier. Hours later on CBS’s Late Show with Steve Colbert, Harris refused again to provide any specific policy from the last four years she would change. “What would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?” Colbert asked.