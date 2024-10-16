Report: Trump to Visit a McDonald’s and ‘Work the Fry Cooker’

Former President Donald Trump will visit a McDonald’s in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Sunday and “work the fry cooker,” according to reports.

“Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit a McDonald’s on Sunday in Pennsylvania and ‘work the fry cooker’, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN,” the network’s Kristen Holmes reported.

“This comes up as Trump has repeatedly claimed Vice President Kamala Harris never actually worked at McDonald’s,” she added.

A source “familiar with the matter” also previewed the plan to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Indeed, Trump previewed this move during a speech in late September, doubting Harris’s claim that she once worked at McDonald’s.

“I think I’m going to a McDonald’s in two weeks, actually, and I’m going to work the french fries, because I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that, even for half an hour,” Trump said.

WATCH: Trump Calls Out Kamala’s McDonald’s Claim: “I’m Going to Work the French Fries”

C-SPAN

Harris has used the claim that she once worked at McDonald’s as an appeal to American voters, attempting to convince them that she can relate to being middle class.

As Breitbart News detailed:

According to a recent Associated Press article, Harris mentioned the job at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, “trying to show an understanding of middle-class struggles.” A Harris campaign ad in August said, “She grew up in a middle-class home. She was the daughter of a working mom and she worked at McDonald’s while she got her degree. Kamala Harris knows what it’s like to be middle class”: Another campaign ad said, “Determination is how Kamala Harris went from working in McDonald’s to prosecutor, state attorney general, U.S. senator and our vice president in one generation.”

But after that claim came under scrutiny, she began to downplay it, asserting she was just a “kid” at the time.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family — I worked there as a student, I was a kid — who work there trying to raise families and pay rent on that,” she told MSNBC.

Despite initial campaign claims that she allegedly worked there to pay for college, her campaign later admitted that “she really took the summer job just to earn a bit more spending money.”

Harris’s has continued to point to what she describes as her middle class upbringing, despite the fact that she grew up in Westmount — the “poshest neighborhood, which, at the time she lived there, was not only the nicest neighborhood in Montreal but was the richest one in all of Canada — far from the struggle of the ‘streets’ Harris now purports to have been down with,” as Breitbart News reported.