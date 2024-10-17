The Hill: Momentum Shifts Against Kamala Harris, in Favor of Donald Trump

Momentum shifted behind former President Donald Trump with less than three weeks until Election Day, the Hill senior correspondent Amie Parnes reported Thursday.

The report indicates Trump’s campaign might be peaking just at the right time. The electorate in the final weeks of a presidential campaign is fully engaged, and voters in many swing states are currently casting their ballots.

Parnes pointed to polling to support her report:

In the past two weeks, there has been a slight trend toward Trump in some of the battleground states. In Wisconsin, for example, Harris went from leading Trump by two points to being tied. In Michigan, she also went from leading by a point to Trump leading by 1 point. And in Pennsylvania, Harris went from leading Trump by a point to being in a dead heat.

Democrats and some in the establishment media also indicated that Trump gained the momentum in recent days.

“She was above water, as they say,” NBC’s Steve Kornacki explained to Today show this week. “That’s completely reversed. It now looks similar to Trump’s. That’s a pretty big shift when you’re talking about a race this close.”

“We should be on an upward trajectory,” one Democrat strategist told the Hill. “That’s the sign of a campaign that’s on its way to winning. The fact that we’re not is troublesome to say the least.”

“This is not where we want to be with less than three weeks to go. This is terrifying,” another Democrat strategist said.

The Harris campaign, however, rejects the notion that Trump’s campaign appears to be peaking in the final weeks.

“I spend very little time looking at them,” David Plouffe, a senior Harris adviser told far-left Pod Save America.

“And most of them are horses‑‑‑. Some of them may be close, but, generally, I’d say any poll that shows Kamala Harris up 4 to 5 points in one of these seven states, ignore it. Any point that shows Donald Trump up like that, ignore it,” he added. “This thing’s very close. It’s a margin-of-error race.”

RealClearPolitics polling averages show Trump holds a slight lead, but Republicans warn that Trump still faces strong headwinds from the administrative state, media bias, swing state governors who are Democrats, and the Obama-Clinton worlds.

“Republicans need every patriot to volunteer to get out the vote for President Trump and volunteer to ensure election integrity,” GOP strategist Alex DeGrasse told Breitbart News. “We need the grassroots to sign up to get trained to work as poll watchers to help secure President Trump’s victory. We cannot rest until we successfully protect every legal vote.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.