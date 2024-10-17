Sen. Deb Fischer Holds Polling Lead Over ‘Democrat in Disguise’

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) is cruising towards an Election Day victory, setting up another disappointment for Democrats desperate to bring another Senate race into play.

A new poll conducted by pollster John Rogers of Torchlight Strategies shows the Nebraska Senator with 49% to her challenger Dan Osborn’s 43%, with 8% undecided.

Fischer maintained her 6-point lead since the previous poll a week prior, well outside the margin of error.

“Democrat dark money groups have poured millions of dollars into the Nebraska Senate race in hopes of holding their majority, but Senator Fischer’s advertising has clearly been effective,” the polling memo reads. “Senator Fischer continues to hold a lead in the election, outside of the margin of error, and that margin will grow as voters learn more about Dan Osborn’s extreme views and ties to radical Democrats.”

Osborn is running as an independent but has faced accusations he aligns more with Democrats, refusing an official party affiliation to have a chance in ruby-red Nebraska.

Democrats are not officially running a candidate in the race.

“This poll confirms what we saw in last week’s poll results, that Nebraskans simply don’t agree with Dan Osborn’s support for amnesty, social security for illegal immigrants, extreme abortion, VP Harris’ plan to end the filibuster, or Bernie Sanders,” said Derek Oden, Fischer’s Campaign Manager. “We expect this positive trend to continue in the closing weeks as more Nebraskans learn that Dan Osborn isn’t an independent – he’s a liberal Democrat in disguise.

“We still have work to do, and we will continue running hard, but we are encouraged with the direction of the race.”

Fischer’s race is considered the safest of the three relatively competitive races featuring incumbent Republican Senators. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL) are running against well-funded Democrat challengers, although Democrats have struggled to gain traction in those races.

Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) is also running in Nebraska in a special election to fill the remainder of the Senate term. Ricketts, a former governor, was appointed by his successor, Gov. Jim Pillen.

Fischer is set to receive a boost this week. Donald Trump will be in Omaha Saturday afternoon as part of his Reclaim America Tour.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.