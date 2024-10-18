Kamala Harris to Hit Campaign Trail with Michelle and Barack Obama

Vice President Kamala Harris will hit the campaign trail next week alongside former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama in the battleground states of Georgia and Michigan.

The Hill reports Obama and Harris will be together in Georgia on Thursday, and Michelle Obama and Harris will be together in Michigan on Oct. 26, according to a senior campaign official.

Democrat insiders reportedly consider the events with old friends Harris and the Obamas are a way to harness voter enthusiasm and boost get out the vote efforts in the last days of the 2024 campaign.

Michigan early voting starts on Oct. 26, and early voting has already started in Georgia with more than 310,000 people casting ballots Tuesday on the first day, a record.

The event with the former first lady next week is the first time she has been on the campaign trail for Harris this cycle, the Hill report notes.