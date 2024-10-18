Nolte: Trump-Vance Now Seen More Favorable and Caring than Harris-Walz

We now have two polls that show the Trump-Vance ticket topping the Harris-Walz ticket in favorability and caring.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,683 likely voters between October 14-16 and asked a straightforward question: “Which candidate for president cares the most about people like you?”

Sitting Vice President Kamala Harris earned just 45 percent of the vote. Former President Trump topped her with 49 percent.

On this question, Trump won the male vote by a 12 percent margin, 53 to 41 percent. Harris topped Trump by five points with women but still hit a ceiling at 50 percent to Trump’s 45 percent.

Among black voters, Trump earned an incredible (for a Republican) 33 percent to Kamala’s 61 percent. That number should be closer to 85 to 15 percent in Kamala’s favor.

Here’s what should strike fear into Democrats… On this question of caring, Trump wins the Hispanic vote by ten points, 52 to 42 percent.

There’s more…

The latest Fox News poll, which has never been friendly towards Trump, not only shows the former president with a two-point national lead over Word Salad Kammy (50 to 48 percent), but Trump’s favorability among likely voters is now a point higher than hers, 48 to 47 percent. Both share an unfavorable rating of 52 percent.

Since September, Trump has gained four overall points in this poll, while Kamala lost three points.

Here’s a real bombshell from Fox News… Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), also enjoys a higher favorability rating then his Democrat counterpart, Gov. Elmer Fudd (D-MN). Vance’s favorability sits at 44 percent to Walz’s 43 percent.

“Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz each received a negative 3 rating,” reports Fox News. “Vance improved since September (-12), while Walz went from a positive 3 rating to a -3.”

How did that happen?

The October 1 vice presidential debate, that’s how.

After weeks and weeks of smears funded by billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda, the American public was finally able to see Vance unfiltered and saw what many of us have seen for two years now: a wickedly smart and prepared normal guy… Nothing like the “weird” monster the rigged media sought to turn him into.

On the flip side, Americans also got an unfiltered look at Tim Walz. And so, after billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda attempted to sell him as an everyday guy male voters could relate to, we all discovered Walz is, in reality, a bug-eyed metrosexual whose idea of a fun Saturday night is watching Minneapolis burn.

