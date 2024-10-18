More than One Million Voters Cast Ballot in Georgia

More than one million voters have already cast a ballot in Georgia for the 2024 presidential election, according to Gabriel Sterling, chief deputy to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Sterling made the announcement on Friday, on the fourth day of early voting in the Peach State.

“We have done it! We crossed the 1,000,000 voter mark at around 11:50am,” he announced, touting the “amazing turnout!”

“So happy for the counties and the voters! Let’s keep it going,” he urged:

The news comes as Georgia voters smashed records on the first day of early voting on Tuesday, as detailed by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

“The prior record for day one voting was 136,000 — blew that away, over 300,000,” she said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on Thursday. “After yesterday, it was 550,000 people [who] have voted.”

“So about ten percent of the state in the first two days,” she said, noting that the last day of early voting is typically the biggest day.

“But we’ve also broken that record,” Loeffler said, previewing what appears to be “unprecedented turnout for this election.”

The turnout coincides with the release of an ECU poll, showing Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the Peach State by three percentage points. He garnered 49 percent to Harris’s 46 percent support:

More via ECU:

Overall, 52% of likely voters in Georgia have a very favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Donald Trump compared to 46% who have a very favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Kamala Harris. Additionally, 49% of likely voters in Georgia have a very favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance, while 47% are very favorable or somewhat favorable toward Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz. Trump’s overall lead of three percentage points over Harris in Georgia comes from his strength among male voters. Although Harris leads Trump among women by eight percentage points, 52% to 44%, Trump holds a much larger lead among men of eighteen percentage points, 56% to 38%. Trump also performs well with seniors (65 and older) – a segment of the electorate in which he leads Harris by ten percentage points, 54% to 44%. By comparison, Harris leads Trump among young voters (18 to 29 years-olds), 50% to 41%. Voters in Georgia are further divided by education level. For those who hold a four-year college degree or more, Harris leads Trump, 53% to 39%. Among those without a four-year college degree, Trump leads Harris, 56% to 41%.

That survey was taken October 9-14, 2024, and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Whatley said Friday on Breitbart News Daily that Republicans are “very happy” with what they are seeing in these early voting days in states such as Georgia and North Carolina, the latter of which saw Republicans with a “record first day turnout.”

“We are seeing very, very positive, upbeat results. We had a record first day turnout for Republicans in North Carolina yesterday, just landed in Georgia, and the numbers that we’ve seen from the first several days here — very, very positive,” Whatley said.

Tevon Blair /TMX