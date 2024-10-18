Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Michigan on Friday with the Arab American mayor who previously endorsed him.

Trump visited the city of Hamtramck, and was seen campaigning with Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib during a press conference. Ghalib noted that the Democrat Party was trying to “scare” legal second and third-generation immigrants in the Arab American and Muslim-American community that Trump was coming to “deport them.”

“They say every week — they have a different concept for me, ‘I’m going to be the biggest dictator in the world. I’m going to destroy the world,'” Trump said. “They have so many things that they’ve said about me, and nothing sticks. Is this the new one?”

Trump added that it was a “tremendous honor” to be in Hamtramck City with the mayor, prior to Ghalib presenting him with a certificate of appreciation.

“President Trump keeps saying that our country is in decline and the ship is sinking,” Ghalib added during the press conference. “So, sometimes it’s wise enough to sail against the wave, so we can get to the shore safely under the leadership of President Trump, and that’s why I endorse President Trump.”

Ghalib endorsed Trump in September, stating that while he and Trump “may not agree on everything,” the former president was the “right choice” during a “critical time.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Trump’s support among the Arab American community, especially in communities such as Dearborn, Michigan, has increased as a growing number of Arab Americans have become unhappy with how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

A poll conducted by the Arab American Institute found that Trump received 46 percent of support among Arab American likely voters, while Vice President Kamala Harris received 42 percent of support, according to the Hill.