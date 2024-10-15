Former President Donald Trump’s support in the Arab American community is growing, as the owner of a popular restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan, posted a full endorsement of the former president.

The endorsement came from a man who said he is part of the “Sheeba restaurant family” in the city of Dearborn, explaining that they “all have a voice to use, and it’s so, so important for us to use that voice, especially in elections this critical”

“We’re encouraging everyone to go out and vote. Your vote does really matter. We believe that your voice matters in our community, and that is why we are voting for Donald J. Trump,” he revealed, noting that this was not just merely an endorsement, as they are actively encouraging the community to support Trump, too.

“Not only do we fully endorse him, we encourage you, the community, to go out and vote for him. He has a proven track record of building the economy, securing our borders, and not only putting the people first, but putting America first,” he said, explaining that they also believe Trump is the “only candidate” who can make peace a reality.

“We want peace, and we believe that he’s the only candidate that can make that peace a reality. Go out and let your voices be heard,” he said. “Let’s bring back the prosperity that we need in this country, and make America great again.”

This endorsement coincides with recent polling spelling trouble for the Harris-Walz campaign, as recent data shows Arab Americans are unhappy with the way Biden-Harris have handled the Hamas/Israel war. In turn, they are viewing Trump more favorably.

As Breitbart News reported:

A recent Arab American Institute poll showed former President Trump leading Harris among Arab voters by four points nationally. In 2020, President Joe Biden won 60 percent of their votes. The Peach State has one of the fastest-growing Arab American populations in the country with around 43,000 of Arab heritage, the Census Bureau reported. According to the Arab American Institute Foundation, approximately 80,000 Americans of Arab descent live in Georgia, with around 50,000 living in Atlanta. Michigan also has a large population of Arabs. Dearborn, Michigan’s Arab American population is the largest in the nation (110,000 residents) by density, according to the Associated Press, representing about 3 percent of the Wolverine State’s population. In 2020, Biden enjoyed a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in Dearborn.

Michelle Moons Davi, founder of Conservative American Middle Eastern PAC, is leading the effort to register many of these Americans to vote, noting a gap in “Republican outreach to register Middle Eastern Americans.”

“Since launching in Michigan, we have seen people willing to wait in line just to get registered and vote for Trump,” she revealed.