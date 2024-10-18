Trump to Campaign in New Hampshire as Battleground Map Expands

Former President Donald Trump is expected to campaign in New Hampshire as the battleground map expands in the final stretch of the election.

The report initially came from the New Hampshire Journal, which cited “multiple sources” who confirmed that the former president will campaign in the Granite State at the end of the month.

The news comes as Trump continues to see positive numbers in swing states, flipping the RealClearPolitics average of polls in every single battleground state on Thursday. As Breitbart News detailed:

Nevertheless, it is the average that counts, along with the trends, and right now everything that matters is trending towards Trump. The trend is agonizingly slow, but it cannot be dismissed. Just two weeks ago, Harris led on average in the swing states. That lead has been erased by Trump running mate JD Vance’s superb debate performance in which he defeated Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz; Trump’s newfound campaign discipline; and a Kamala Harris who remains evasive, artificial, and lacking in stature or confidence even in the most friendly of media environments.

As of Friday afternoon, Trump’s average leads in battleground states were as follows:

Michigan: +0.9

Nevada: +0.5

Pennsylvania: +0.5

Wisconsin: +0.1

Arizona: +1.4

Georgia: +1.1

North Carolina: 1.0

As of Friday afternoon, Harris led Trump in New Hampshire by an average of 7.8 percent.

Trump’s purported plan to visit New Hampshire ahead of Election Day also comes as Republicans are seeing record-breaking early voting numbers out of Georgia and North Carolina. Over one million voters have cast their ballot already in Georgia alone.

Things are looking good in North Carolina, too.

“We are seeing very, very positive, upbeat results. We had a record first day turnout for Republicans in North Carolina yesterday. Just landed in Georgia, and the numbers that we’ve seen from the first several days here — very, very positive,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily on Friday.

“We are seeing very, very positive, upbeat results. We had a record first day turnout for Republicans in North Carolina yesterday. Just landed in Georgia, and the numbers that we’ve seen from the first several days here — very, very positive,” Whatley continued.

“So I think all across the country right now, what we’re seeing in terms of voter registration numbers, the absentee ballot requests in places like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, the early vote numbers that we’ve seen across the country — Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia — trending very, very positive,” he continued.