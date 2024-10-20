Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk spoke about how adults should tell kids it’s “okay” and “normal” for them to have “an identity crisis,” especially during puberty.

During a town hall event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Musk spoke about how there was a “tremendous amount of propaganda” that was being pushed on children by schools, and children should be steered “in a particular direction” or tried to be convinced to be “something that they’re not.”

“Anyone that goes through puberty — it’s going to be an identity crisis, you know going through puberty,” Musk told the crowd. “It’s normal kind of to have an identity crisis. I think we should tell kids, ‘Yeah, if you’re confused, that’s okay. It’s coming of age.’ We shouldn’t steer them in a particular direction or convince them of something that they’re not.”

“It’s okay to go through an identity crisis, everyone does,” Musk continued. “What I see in schools is that they tend to send kids down paths that they wouldn’t actually go down because they’re being pushed down that way by the teachers and by the propaganda that’s pushed in the schools.”

Musk added that children needed to be told that “it’s okay to live with uncertainty,” adding that the uncertainty would “settle down over time” and that children should “make any permanent decisions.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, during an interview in July with Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk spoke about how the estrangement between him and his transgender son is because of the “woke mind virus.” Musk added that he was “tricked” into allowing his son Xavier Musk, who now goes by Vivian Wilson, to go through “gender-affirming procedures” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, Wilson criticized his father in a post on social media, describing him as being a “serial adulterer,” and “desperate.” In an interview with NBC News, Wilson addressed Musk’s comments about his son being “dead,” stating that his father had not been “tricked” and had known “the full side effects.”

Musk has also previously accused Xavier’s former school, the Crossroads School for the Arts & Sciences of “brainwashing” his son. The school was previously exposed in Andrew Breitbart’s book, Hollywood Interrupted, as being “a center of wacko far-left indoctrination.”