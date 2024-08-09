Elon Musk’s Communist Transgender Son Unleashes Bitter Tirade Against Dad

Xavier Musk, the 20-year-old son of Elon Musk who know uses the name Vivian Wilson and describes himself as a “transgender” woman, has taken to social media to launch a bitter tirade against his father.

The Independent reports that in a recent post on the Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, Xavier Musk, using the name Vivian Wilson, labeled his father a “serial adulterer” who is “stupid,” “desperate,” and “not a family man.” Wilson’s comments were in response to a screenshot of an X/Twitter post in which Musk appeared to be praising his own parenting skills. Wilson challenged Musk’s attempt to rebrand himself as a “caring paternal father,” stating that he constantly lies about him in interviews, books, and on social media.

Wilson, who is one of Musk’s oldest living children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, is described as a diehard communist and came out as “transgender,” questioned his father’s new “western values/christian family man” image. He accused him of being a serial adulterer who constantly lies about his own children and pointed out that, to his knowledge, he has never stepped foot in a church.

This is Elon Musk's trans son. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/LeLcEicXs9 — Axidava (@axidava) August 6, 2024

This is not the first time Wilson has openly criticized his father. Last month, he called out Musk for using anti-trans rhetoric on social media. In interviews and on social media, Musk has stated that Wilson is “not a girl” and was “killed by the woke mind virus.” In July, Musk announced that he was moving the SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas, citing a new law that prohibits school districts from outing transgender kids to their parents.

In an interview with NBC News, Wilson described his father as “cold,” “uncaring,” and quick to anger. He expressed his determination to challenge Musk’s lies about him, stating, “If you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Wilson also emphasized the importance of gender-affirming healthcare, which Musk has criticized. He stated that these treatments save lives and allowed him to thrive.

