George Soros-Backed Prosecutors Face Strong Opposition in California

Prosecutors backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros face tough elections in 2024 — even in deep-blue California.

Voters in San Francisco recalled radical San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June 2022. Though he was not backed directly by Soros, Boudin was aligned with Soros’s “criminal justice reform” agenda.

It was the beginning of a pushback that has lasted through today, spreading to Oakland and to Los Angeles as well.

In Alameda County, which includes Oakland, Soros-backed District Attorney Pamela Price faces a tough uphill fight in a recall election, after a surge in local crime was compounded by questions about nepotism in Price’s office.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday that Price appears to be losing, despite a rally of 100 left-wing supporters:

Groups that support the recall include all of the county’s 14 police unions and the union that represents prosecutors in Price’s office. … The recall campaign has raised about $3.7 million, far more than the Price’s campaign’s $354,000, according to finance records.

“Some of the supporters who attended the rally held signs that read, ‘We won’t go back’ and ‘Defend our democracy’,” according to the Chronicle, though in fact the recall is a democratic process.

In Southern California, as Breitbart News has reported, Boudin’s predecessor in San Francisco, the Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, may have survived two recall petition attempts, but is losing badly in his first full reelection fight.

A Los Angeles Times/University of California Berkeley poll of likely voters earlier this month found Gascón earning only 21% support, far behind 51% for challenger (and former Republican) Nathan Hochman, with 28% undecided.

If Price, Gascón, and others lose their elections in deep-blue cities in a left-wing state, it will send a signal about the failure of radical “criminal justice reform” policies that will resonate in cities throughout the country.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.