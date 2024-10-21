Swing states are disproportionately facing unaffordable home prices, an analysis conducted by the Washington Post reveals, and it is crushing middle class Americans.

Since 2019, when former President Donald Trump was in office, unsustainable housing costs and rents have increasingly burdened Americans living in swing states like North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, the analysis finds.

The Washington Post reports:

Americans in swing states are far more likely to live in areas where housing has become disproportionately more costly since 2019, according to a Washington Post analysis of home-price data. Nationally, home prices have grown 48 percent since 2019. But in some counties across the seven most tightly-contested swing states — including Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — prices have more than doubled, an analysis of Zillow data shows. [Emphasis added] … “This is no longer just a big coastal city problem,” said Dennis Shea, executive director of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Center for Housing Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “Housing affordability is poor everywhere, and home prices have gone up dramatically in all seven swing states since 2019.” [Emphasis added]

In particular, almost 9 in 10 counties in North Carolina have seen home price increases surpass the national average since 2019, as well as 80 percent of counties in Arizona, nearly 80 percent of counties in Georgia, almost half of counties in Wisconsin, about 45 percent of counties in Michigan, roughly a quarter of counties in Pennsylvania, and more than 10 percent of counties in Nevada.

One contributing factor, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) has repeatedly noted, is record levels of unchecked mass immigration to the United States.

“… under Kamala Harris’s leadership, we have let in millions upon millions of people who don’t have any right to be here. That’s a big driver of housing costs,” Vance said at a recent rally in Michigan:

When you let 25 million people come to this country, think about it, you’ve got to house them somewhere … when you do that, you have American homes going to people who have no right to be here in the first place.

[Emphasis added]

Whereas housing supply is low, demand has exponentially increased as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have overseen a historic boom in the nation’s foreign-born population. As of March of this year, the Biden-Harris administration had welcomed almost seven million migrants to the United States since January 2021.

Today, the foreign-born population stands at 51.6 million — the largest ever recorded in American history. Put another way, about 3 in 19 people living in the U.S. were born in a foreign country.

At the current rate, the foreign-born population will hit more than 82 million by 2040, which would mean almost 1 in 4 people living in the United States will have been born in a foreign country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.