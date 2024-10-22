Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC News on Tuesday that President Joe Biden remains “capable” of being president due to her “first hand account of watching him.”

Critics accuse Harris and the establishment media of covering up Biden’s capacity to lead the nation.

Biden, who special counsel Robert Hur characterized as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” repeatedly delivered statements for years that raised eyebrows.

Just on Tuesday, the octogenarian told voters in New Hampshire that “We gotta lock him up,” referring to former President Donald Trump. Biden later backtracked on his statement, noting he wanted to “politically” lock him up.

“Joe Biden is an extremely accomplished, experienced and and and capable in every way that anyone would want if they’re president,” Harris told NBC’s Hallie Jackson.

“You never saw anything like what happened at the debate night behind closed doors with him,” Jackson asked.

“It was a bad debate. People have bad debates,” said Harris.

“That’s the reason why you’re here and he’s not running for the top of the ticket?” Jackson followed up.

“Well, you’d have to ask him if that’s the only reason why,” Harris said.

“What do you think” Jackson again asked.

“I’m running for president United States?” Harris replied.

“It sounds like what you’re saying is you feel like you never saw anything like that from President Biden,” Jackson asked again.

“I have worked with Joe Biden … I speak with not only sincerity but with a real first hand account of watching him,” Harris replied:

