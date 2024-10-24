Democrats and Never Trumpers are spending the closing days of the 2024 presidential election attacking the sister of a slain Hispanic U.S. Army soldier because she said she voted for former President Donald Trump.

Mayra Guillén — the younger sister of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was killed by a fellow soldier in 2020 — has spoken out in recent days after an anonymously sourced hit piece in the Atlantic claimed that former President Donald Trump called her sister a “fucking Mexican.”

Guillén said in a post on X immediately after the piece published that Trump has shown nothing but respect for her family and revealed that she actually voted for him. She posted:

Wow. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics- hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today.

Since her post, Democrats and Never Trumpers have been viciously attacking Guillén.

An anti-Trump user responded to Guillén:

Are you fucking kidding me? You voted for THIS GUY??? The only one who disrespected your sister’s death was Trump. And you just voted for him. Unfuckinhbelievable how deep the brain rot is in Trump cultists.

Another anti-Trump user wrote:

Wow. You dishonor your sister by voting for that trash. He’s a liar who acted one way to your face and disparaged her behind your back. Way to go.

Yet another wrote:

He used your family for a photo op and disparaged your sister with a foul, racist trope. And you still voted for the guy.

Another called Guillén a “fool,” posting:

You’re a fool, no different than Corey Comperatore’s widow.

Never Trumper George Conway decided to pick a fight with Guillén, posting on X:

No one is exploiting your sister’s death here. This is isn’t about her. It’s about Trump’s sociopathic behavior. He displays it publicly and privately, and his contempt for anyone else’s lives—including those of men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice—is apparent to anyone who chooses, unlike you, to open their eyes.

Guillén fired back, “Is that why @TheAtlantic is in your bio?”

