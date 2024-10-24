Americans spend $110,000 per illegal migrant per year, Republican Senate candidate for Ohio Bernie Moreno said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, where he spoke about what a true America first policy looks like.

Responding to criticism that Republicans do not have a heart for migrants, Moreno — a legal migrant to America born in Colombia — said he does have a heart for them, but he also has a heart for America.

“I’m a legal immigrant. I don’t want immigrants coming to this country by paying drug cartels, being smuggled across our border, being raped, being beaten. I want them to be invited here under our terms, the same way you would invite me to your home,” he explained.

“In the case of immigration, here in America, you’ve got to learn the language. You make sure you assimilate. No government benefits. You have to add to our economy and never lower wages. And if you fit that criteria, we’re going to bring people in the right way. We’re not going to have you pay drug cartel members, not learn English, not assimilate, and take government benefits,” Moreno said.

“We’re flying people in from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela on private jets, dumping them into American cities and putting them on welfare and food stamps and unemployment, giving them Social Security and Medicare,” he said, describing that as “abject insanity” that does not benefit the country.

“That’s what the other side is for,” he said, contrasting that with his position. “I’m for the legal immigration system that benefits America.”

Host Mike Slater cited a story on two illegal aliens from Venezuela who were arrested outside Albany and charged with murdering a 59-year-old in Connecticut.

“And then you have two illegal aliens from Colombia — a 22- and a 27-year-old, a man and a woman — who were arrested for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing from New York for about a month and a half. So sex trafficked, and they found her in a Studio Six motel. And the kicker on this story … the guy, the 27-year-old from Colombia, had already been arrested on attempted murder charges in New York and drug charges in Miami, and was let out,” Slater noted.

“You can’t even make that stuff up,” Moreno responded. “It’s grotesque. You ask what America first means — does that put the interests of the American people first? Is that putting our country’s interests first?”

“Look, we should never allow any human being to come into this country illegally. If they’re here illegally, we’re going to get them out of here. We’re going to deport any human being that’s in this country illegally,” he said, noting that his opponent, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Vice President Kamala Harris want to make these people citizens.

“I can’t even imagine we’re even having this debate. This is not a Republican versus Democrat issue. This is a common-sense America advocate issue versus somebody who hates this country. There’s no other way to look at it,” he said.

“So look, keep in mind, Mike, we flew some of these people here on private jets. We fly planes today to Venezuela, pick people up. If you were Maduro, who would you put on that plane? And by the way, when they get here, we spend $110,000 per illegal migrant per year,” Moreno said, revealing the shocking figures.

“Think about that. The average American makes less than 50[,000], and we spend 110[,000] on an illegal,” the Trump-endorsed candidate continued.

“America first means we get a government that works for us, not against us. That’s what President Trump’s about,” Moreno said. “That’s why they hate him, because there’s people on both sides that have been doing this for too long that need to be replaced.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.