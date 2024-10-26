Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently spoke about the support he is seeing for former President Donald Trump in his state.

During an interview with the New York Times, Fetterman was asked why he believes Trump appeals to the swing state’s residents.

“There’s a difference between not understanding, but also acknowledging that it exists. And anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” he replied.

Fetterman elaborated:

I was doing an event in Indiana County. Very, very red. And there was a superstore of Trump stuff, and it was a hundred feet long, and it was dozens of T-shirts and hats and bumper stickers and all kinds of, I mean, it’s like, Where does this all come from? It’s the kind of thing that has taken on its own life. And it’s like something very special exists there. And that doesn’t mean that I admire it. It’s just — it’s real. And now [Elon] Musk is joining him. I mean, to a lot of people, that’s Tony Stark. That’s the world’s richest guy. And he’s obviously, and undeniably, a brilliant guy, and he’s saying, Hey, that’s my guy for president. That’s going to really matter.

On October 14, Breitbart New reported that a poll showed Trump holding a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in Pennsylvania.

More recently, an Emerson College/RealClearPennsylvania (RCPA) poll showed Trump had a two-point advantage over Harris in the state as the November election approaches, according to Breitbart News.

“The poll found that Trump leads Harris 51 percent to 49 percent in the Keystone State among likely voters, including undecided leaners,” the article, published on Thursday, said.

In addition, Trump is leading with union workers and people holding manual jobs in Pennsylvania, according to a recent poll from the Center for Working-Class Politics and YouGov, per Breitbart News.

“Perhaps most consequential this election, Pennsylvanians facing joblessness or job instability vastly favor Trump over Harris,” the outlet said.