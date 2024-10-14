Poll: Trump Sees Three-Point Lead Over Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump holds a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker between October 9-13 found that 50 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania would vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election, while 47 percent of likely voters would vote for Harris.

The poll surveyed 1,072 likely voters in the state and had a “margin of sampling error” of +/-3 percentage points.

A previous poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker between September 19-22, 2024, found that Trump and Harris were tied at 48 percent among likely voters in Pennsylvania.

In another poll conducted by InsiderAdvantage, which surveyed 800 likely voters in Pennsylvania between October 7-8, Trump received 49 percent of support, while Harris received 47 percent.

The results of the recent Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker poll come after voter registration data for Pennsylvania revealed that the Republican Party had registered more than 60,710 people to vote during September, surpassing the Democrat party.

During September, the Democrat party registered more than 35,854 people to vote.

While Pennsylvania was crucial in President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election against Trump, recent voter registration has also found that five counties in the state that had previously leaned Democratic had moved to a Republican majority.

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo reported that the five counties were, Berks County, Fayette County, Bucks County, Beaver County, and Luzerne County.