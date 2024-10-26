Former first lady Michelle Obama implied that people who don’t support Vice President Kamala Harris for president are sexist and racist, and she questioned if voters were “ready for this moment.”

During a Harris rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday, Obama spoke about how the race between Harris and former President Donald Trump was “too close.” The former first lady added that Harris was “an extraordinary human being” and candidate, and would be an “extraordinary president.”

“Kamala Harris is an extraordinary human being, she is an extraordinary candidate, and she will be an extraordinary president of the United States of America. Mark my words. So, Michigan, with all that being said, I gotta ask myself, well why on earth is this race even close?” Obama asked. “I lay awake at night wondering, what in the world is going on? And, it’s clear to me, the question for me isn’t whether Kamala is ready for this moment….because by every measure she has demonstrated that she’s ready. The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”

“Are we willing to do what it takes to get her across the finish line or are we going to let ourselves get distracted and fall for the scam?” Obama asked the crowd. “Are we going to lose sight of the dire consequences if we come up short? And, right now folks, I have to be honest, I’m not completely sure of the answers to those questions. Y’all give me great comfort in this arena, but, this is a big country, and that’s why all of my hope about Kamala is also accompanied by some genuine fear.”

The former first lady is not the only Democrat to suggest that Harris is facing sexism and racism from male voters who don’t support her. During an interview with CNN, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams suggested that “there is sexism” and “there is racism” towards Harris from black men.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Harris suggested that male black voters who do not support her are “misogynist.”