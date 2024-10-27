Biden Brands Trump a ‘Loser’ — Claims Election About ‘Decency Versus Lack of Decency’

President Joe Biden repeatedly lashed out at former President Donald Trump on Saturday as he described the closing days of the election cycle as “decency versus lack of decency” before branding the Republican candidate a “loser” multiple times.

Biden made his claims during a campaign stop for Vice President Harris in the swing state of Pennsylvania when he cast Trump as a “loser” who doesn’t care about union workers and would gladly axe benefits like health care and pension plans if he won the presidency a second time.

“Donald Trump is a loser,” Biden told the audience gathered at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event. “He’s a loser of a candidate, and he’s a loser of a man.”

“I’ve never been this direct,” Biden added. “But I tell you what, [Trump] is about making sure you push people down. He thinks the way you get ahead is to push people down.”

“This is the most important election of our lifetime no matter how old or young you are,” Biden told the Pittsburg members on Saturday, the Hill reports.

“Not a joke, not a hyperbole, not about Democrat or Republican. This is decency versus lack of decency,” Biden declared. “This is about character.”

The president added Harris was a no-contest winner in any choice for the position of commander-in-chief.

“The choice couldn’t be clearer. The choice couldn’t be more stark,” the president stated, before returning to his insult of Trump as a “loser.”

“He’s a loser as a candidate and more importantly in my view, I’m just going to say it straight up, he’s a loser as a man,” Biden exclaimed.

Biden has tried to smear Trump as a “loser” before.

During a speech in Philadelphia earlier this month, the departing president mocked Trump, saying he was “scared to death” to agree to another presidential debate with the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Tough guy, right? Tough guy. Because he knows he’d lose again,” Biden said of Trump. “That’s a fact. He is a loser.”