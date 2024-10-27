Melania Trump: New York City and America Need Their ‘Magic Back’

Former first lady Melania Trump spoke about how “New York City and America” need to get their “magic back,” adding that rising crime is leading families to relocate.

During former President Donald Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden, his wife, Melania Trump, praised New York City for being the place where “architectural symbols of strength, courage, and unity” made a “canvas for the world’s undisputed capital of industry.”

Melania encouraged voters to “envision a wonderful America where the seats of security, prosperity, and health” would be sewn.

“Hello, Madison Square Garden, our hometown, where architectural symbols of strength, courage, and unity create a canvas for the world’s undisputed capital of industry,” the former first lady said. “Where titans of finance, fashion, and entertainment convene among an iconic range of superior design, structures, and artistic accomplishments. And, American ingenuity blossoms among determined citizens who race across city streets and between offices striving for success. It is you who are the heartbeat of this great metropolis. It is you who are the pulse of this America.”

The former first lady added that due to “a decline in” the quality of life and “economic instability,” it is difficult for businesses to thrive.

“Crime is on the rise, while public safety diminishes creating an environment where families with young children chose to relocate” Melania added. “And this story repeats itself from coast to coast, across our nation: This is America. For generations, this town has produced America’s most fearless leaders, whose mark changed the course of the world. New York City and America needs their magic back. A country of tomorrow that will shape our future and reset expectations for the generations. Envision a wonderful America where the seats of security, prosperity, and health are sewn once again for benefit of our families. Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness.”

The former first lady’s presence at the former president’s rally comes as she previously attended the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July to see her husband accept the Republican Party’s nomination.