An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border, is accused of raping a child in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Selvin Alex Galvez-Mejia, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, first crossed the southern border without being detected by Border Patrol agents. More than two million illegal aliens known as “got-aways” have crossed the border since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office.

On July 18, Galvez-Mejia was arraigned in Springfield District Court on two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years old or older.

The Springfield District Court released Galvez-Mejia from custody after he posted bail.

Months later, on Oct. 18, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Galvez-Mejia and issued him a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge. Galvez-Mejia remains in ICE custody pending the outcome of his hearing.

“Selvin Alex Galvez-Mejia stands accused of horrifically victimizing a Massachusetts child and represents a significant threat to our neighborhoods,” ICE official Patricia Hyde said. “We owe it to the children of our New England communities to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen threats.”

