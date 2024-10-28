Only 25 percent of likely voters support men competing with women in women’s sports. A full 65 percent oppose it.

A mere 29 percent support allowing men who pretend to be women to use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

Only 28 percent support using taxpayer money to fund transgender medical treatments, while 64 percent oppose it.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 2,008 likely voters between October 22-24, and found what might be the sleeper issue of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is running a brutal (because it’s true) ad that accurately points out Vice President Kamala Harris’s extremism on the issue, including using taxpayer money to fund transgender medical services for prisoners and illegal immigrants.

The poll’s internals are interesting… Fewer women than men support biological men being allowed to cheat (which is what it is) in women’s sports: 24 to 27 percent. The male/female number is exactly the same as those who oppose, 65 percent.

A majority of black voters oppose men in women’s sports, 57 to 33 percent. Same with Hispanics, 54 to 36 percent.

On the issue of allowing men into women’s bathrooms and the girls’ locker room, women oppose it 64 to 29 percent. Men oppose it, 62 to 29 percent. Black voters oppose it, 50 to 40 percent. Hispanic voters oppose it, 58 to 25 percent.

On the issue of using taxpayer money for transgender medical care, women oppose it 63 to 27 percent. Men oppose it, 65 to 29 percent. Black voters oppose it, 48 to 31 percent. Hispanic voters oppose it, 57 to 34 percent.

Democrats and their creepy media allies are certain abortion is still the sleeper issue of 2024. That might be wishcasting. Abortion certainly helped Democrats stave off a red wave in 2022, and pollsters underpolled Democrats in this regard. And who knows, maybe this wishcasting will turn out to be correct. But abortion has not done much to move the needle for Kamala Harris, and despite the attempts to portray anyone who opposes trans madness as bigots, Trump is still making it a 2024 issue. He’s happy to touch this third rail to prove the idea it is electrified is yet another media myth. This trans stuff is a 65 -35 issue on Trump’s side and women are understandably worried about being erased in sports and having their private spaces invaded by men who are either mentally ill or performing a sexual fetish.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.