Job Creators Network Unleashes Massive Times Square Billboard: ‘KAMALA BROKE IT … TRUMP WILL FIX IT’

Job Creators Network, America’s largest small business advocacy group, is back with another massive billboard in the heart of Times Square New York, this time reminding Empire State residents and passersby that the issues facing the nation, from rampant crime to illegal immigration, the crushing cost of food and energy, didn’t exist when former president Donald Trump left office but all exploded under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“With one week left before Election Day, we are making the closing case to American voters that Kamala Harris is the status quo candidate that has kneecapped the economy, left the southern border wide open, and compromised the American Dream,” Alfredo Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, as the billboard emphasizes, Donald Trump will help—as Harris previously put it—‘turn the page’ on this disaster.”

The billboard comes at a critical juncture in the campaign for Harris, where voters, still ranking the economy the numbers one issue in the election, say they trust Trump more on fiscal issues.

Breitbart’s John Carney notes:

When asked who is best able to handle the issue of inflation, 51 percent of registered voters view Trump as better, according to the Wall Street Journal. Forty-three percent say Harris. Trump’s lead is actually larger than it was in August, when the Wall Street Journal found that 48 percent said Trump would be better on inflation and 43 percent said Harris.

Last month, Job Creators Network rolled out a rotating billboard in Times Square, highlighting the harsh economic reality millions of Americans face under Biden and Harris. The massive ads, meant to “dismantle campaign spin from the Democrats by showing how consumer prices are still rising even as the inflation rate falls,” were timed just ahead of the primetime debate between Harris and Trump.