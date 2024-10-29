Poll: One in Five Concerned That the Election Will Not Be Fair

One in five Americans have concerns that the presidential election will not be fair, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “How much confidence do you have that the 2024 presidential election will be held fairly?”

Across the board, just 29 percent said they gave a “great deal” of confidence it will be fair, followed by 18 percent who said they have “quite a bit” of confidence.

Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said they have a “moderate” amount of confidence, while 22 percent either have a “little” confidence or none at all. Of those, nine percent said they have “none at all.” Another six percent remain unsure.

Democrats are far more confident that the election will be fair than Republicans, as 55 percent have a “great deal” of confidence, compared to just nine percent of Republicans and 22 percent of independents who said the same.

Another 23 percent of Democrats have “quite a bit” of confidence, while 36 percent of Republicans said they had a “moderate” amount of confidence, followed by 25 percent who have “only a little” confidence and 12 percent who said they have no confidence at all.

The survey was taken October 19-22, 2024, among 1,615 adult American citizens.

The revamped Republican National Committee (RNC) anticipated these concerns earlier this year and launched a massive election integrity program, which now boasts over 200,000 volunteers to “protect the vote.”

These poll watchers will also work with the guidance of lawyers via State Republican War Rooms. As the RNC announced, there is an “Election Integrity Hotline” in every battleground state.

Per the RNC’s press release:

The State Republican War Room is the command center where lawyers will field all incoming questions and issues reported by poll watchers and voters statewide. Lawyers will guide poll watchers through the appropriate election code and provide clarity on how various issues should be answered, resolved, or escalated. This system will be operational from the first day of early voting through election day – and afterward if necessary. Under the leadership of Chairman Whatley and Co-Chair Trump, the RNC is executing an unprecedented legal strategy, fighting in courtrooms across the country. We will deliver a pro-active litigation effort every time election officials are breaking the law as well as intervene to defend commonsense election law safeguards under Democrat attack. The RNC team of lawyers is already aggressively engaging in legal battles around the country. So far this cycle, the RNC has engaged in 82 election integrity lawsuits in 25 states.

“We are also sending a loud and clear message out there to anyone who thinks about cheating in an election. If you cheat in an election, we will find you, we will track you down and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” RNC co-chair Lara Trump said over the summer.

