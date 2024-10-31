Desperate Times: Hillary Clinton to Stump for Kamala Harris in Florida

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is heading to Florida just days before the election to encourage Floridians to back Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

An email from the Harris-Walz campaign previewed the event, as Harris is expected to join supporters Saturday morning to “encourage Floridians to vote for the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, as well as other Florida Democrats running for their respective offices,” as WTSP detailed.

Later that day, Clinton will appear at the Straz Center to talk about her book Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, & Liberty:

Clinton meeting with supporters in Florida is notable given that it is not viewed as a swing state in this particular election. Former President Donald Trump has a firm grip on the state, which boasts over one million more registered Republican voters than Democrats.

RELATED — Too Late! Kamala Accuses Trump of Dividing Americans Day After Biden Calls MAGA Voters “Garbage”

C-SPAN

To make matters worse for Democrats, Republicans are leading the charge in early voting and mail-in voting combined in the Sunshine State, with traditionally blue counties such as Miami-Dade going red.

As Breitbart News reported this week:

Miami-Dade technically has a voter registration advantage over Republicans. Data from September 30 showed Democrats with roughly 44,000 more registered voters in the area. However, last week, Miami-Dade flipped red in early and mail-in voting combined, and that trend has continued following the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. The establishment media has ignored the bulk of the rally to focus on jokes that fell flat from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Latinos and Puerto Rico. Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez even distanced former President Donald Trump and his campaign from the remarks, one of which referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” While the establishment media attempts to turn that into a racist trope directly from Trump, voters in south Florida clearly do not feel that way. Republicans are still ahead of Democrats in Miami-Dade in early voting and mail-in combined, and that figure has only grown since last week.

The latest results shortly after noon on Thursday showed Republicans leading Democrats in early voting and mail-in voting combined by 751,056 votes. In Miami-Dade, the difference is +33,459 for Republicans over Democrats.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Trump up by an average of 8.5 percent in the Sunshine State.