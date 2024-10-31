Former President Donald Trump is up in Pennsylvania by five percentage points, according to an Echelon Insights survey released just days ahead of the pivotal 2024 presidential election.

The survey asked respondents either who they already voted for or plan to vote for in the presidential election. Most, 51 percent, said Trump, followed by 46 percent who said Vice President Kamala Harris — a five-point gap.

Another one percent said Green Party candidate Jill Stein, one percent said someone else, and one percent reman unsure.

The survey also phrased the question this way: “If the 2024 presidential election were being held today, would you vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?”

In that scenario, 52 percent of Pennsylvania voters said they either definitely will support Trump, probably would support Trump, or lean Trump. Just 46 percent said the same of Harris — a six point gap in this case.

For greater perspective, the survey asked if they approve or disapprove of the way President Joe Biden, who has Harris as his vice president, is handling the country. Most, 58 percent, said they either strongly or somewhat disapprove, compared to 40 percent who strongly or somewhat approve. On the flip side, 50 percent said they either strongly or somewhat approve of the way Trump handled his job as president, compared to 49 percent who do not.

The survey also found that the vast majority, 92 percent, identify themselves as extremely or very motivated to vote, and most, 59 percent, plan to vote in person on Election Day.

The survey was taken October 27-30,2024, among 600 registered voters. It has a +/- 4.5 percent margin of error.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Trump up by an average of 0.7 percent in the Keystone State.

RELATED — Too Late! Kamala Accuses Trump of Dividing Americans Day After Biden Calls MAGA Voters “Garbage”

C-SPAN