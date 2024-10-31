‘Pure Gibberish’: AOC Mocked for Arabic GOTV Flyer Printed Backwards

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), also known as AOC, is being mocked for a get-out-the-vote (GOTV) flyer that is printed partially in Arabic, because the Arabic is written backwards and in disconnected script.

Arabic is read and written right-to-left, meaning that some simple text translation programs might reverse the order of the letters inadvertently. In addition, most (but not all) of the letters are meant to be connected within words.

The first Arabic word on the flyer is meant to be “voting” in Arabic, but the order of the letters has been reversed.

Evidently, no one who actually understands Arabic was brought in to proofread the GOTV flyer before printing.

Democrats hoped to rely on Arab American voters to oppose Trump. But outrage at the Biden-Harris administration over the ongoing war in the Middle East has, however improbably, encouraged some Muslim voters to choose Trump in protest.

Moreover, there are many Arab Americans, in both Christian and Muslim communities, who oppose the radical social agenda and redistributionist economic policies of Vice President Kamala Harris and her party.

Trump has been receiving unexpected endorsements from Muslim and Arab Americans, in Michigan — where there is a large Arab American community — and beyond.

