A huge group of illegal immigrants from Mauritania is causing all kinds of issues for a small village outside Cincinnati, Ohio.

During a recent interview, Lockland Village Administrator Doug Wehmeyer explained to Fox News the progression of the situation in his area, the outlet reported Saturday, noting that Lockland has about 3,500 residents.

“If you look at 2021, 2022, the United States had seen a huge influx of immigrants from Mauritania. Somehow, a good number of them have landed in Lockland,” he said.

Wehmeyer voiced concern about two apartment complexes where the units should house four individuals. But officials have said they have found up to 12 individuals living inside single units. Such living arrangements can cause other problems regarding sanitation and safety, Wehmeyer explained.

“So when you use the utilities, that’s backing up. We have instances where people are going in to take a shower and feces is running out of the drains, filling the bathtubs as it comes from a floor above. That’s compounded probably by the cooking methods that they use, which is a heavy grease-laden process,” he said.

Local 12 reported in September that estimates pointed to there being approximately 3,000 “asylum-seeking immigrants, primarily from Mauritania,” living in Lockland.

The situation has also put a financial strain on the small village because most of the immigrants are unable to work until they are qualified for work permits. Therefore, they cannot pay taxes.

“And they have essentially displaced the taxpaying residents of these 200 apartment units and filled them with non-tax-paying residents. We’re losing about $125,000 to 150,000 in revenue because of that,” Wehmeyer noted, adding that officials have met with congressional leaders, state representatives, and the governor’s office regarding the issue.

In June Breitbart News reported that migrants were inviting more migrants to come to Cincinnati and live in crowded apartments and houses.

Americans in Springfield, Ohio, have described how “elite-directed” migration has taken a toll on their economy, destabilized their neighborhoods, and formed a two-tier society, Breitbart News reported in September:

Since 2021, Biden and his deputies have imported roughly 10 million legal, quasi-legal, and illegal migrants. Those migrants have absorbed nearly all of the extra lower-wage jobs created by President Joe Biden’s deficit spending. His combination of deficit spending, wage-cutting migration, additional low-wage jobs, and investor windfalls are the core of Bidenomics.

“However, his Extraction Migration economic strategy is joined with the progressives’ goal of transforming the nation by migration and diversity,” the report said.