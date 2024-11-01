Republicans in Pennsylvania are seeing a higher percentage of low-propensity voters turn out and vote than Democrats are, Rob Bresnahan, Republican candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Bresnahan said the GOP currently has about 17 percent participation from low-propensity voters in the state — people who did not vote in 2020 and/or 2022 — compared to the Democrats, who are seeing 11 percent participation from that same group.

The congressional hopeful said the trends are good, and described the energy on the ground as “shocking.”

“The response that we’ve had at the door — we’ve knocked over 30,000 doors as a campaign. We just had Leader Scalise here on Wednesday the 30th, and the excitement — I mean, we had an outing, a small little rally that turned into 200 people at a manufacturing facility in the district. But even in downtown Scranton, where it is traditionally a darker blue area, people are just fed up,” he said, explaining that they are “fed up” with the economy and with “paying too much for everything.”

“They’re concerned about the crime and they’re concerned about the southern border. So all of these issues are really strong for a challenger candidate. And this is an area that Donald Trump won in 2016. He won it in 2020, and he’s going to win it again in 2024, and we’re going to win as well. We’re going to expand that House majority from at least four to five,” he continued, describing this as a “must-win race for Republicans.”

“This race could determine if Republicans have the majority in the House of Representatives,” he continued.

He emphasized the significance of low-propensity voters coming out for the GOP and said he believes the figures could be even higher due to a backlog of uncounted ballots.

LISTEN:

“Because of the early voting and the month-long activity of voting in Pennsylvania, now there was approximately 12,000 to 15,000 ballots that people have either dropped off at drop boxes or have returned in the mail after they’ve requested their mail ballot that the election bureau just hasn’t even gotten to a chance to scan in the privacy seal or the privacy envelope, so they are just sitting at the election bureau right now, and they just finally had a chance last night to actually scan these voters in,” he said.

“And you’re saying that to get 17 percent of the Republicans who haven’t voted in the last two elections is really high, at least it’s higher than the Democrats, who have only gotten 11 percent of their registered Democrats. Is that the conclusion?” host Mike Slater asked.

“These are the people that are just sick and tired that have just probably been sitting on the sidelines. Maybe they’re first-time voters, and they’re saying, ‘Listen, my voice needs to count here. We can’t continue down the path that we are on. Something is wrong. This is broken, and it’s time for a change,'” Bresnahan responded.

“And these are the people getting up off the sidelines and coming out and casting their votes even — because they want to make sure it counts,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.