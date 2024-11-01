Main Tel Aviv Highway Billboard — ‘Israel Votes Trump’

The main highway in Tel Aviv projected a pro-Trump billboard message Thursday night that read, “Israel Votes Trump.”

Photos of the billboard went viral on Thursday, further demonstrating the former president’s strong support in Israel, which especially skyrocketed after the October 7 massacre at the hands of Hamas terrorists last year.

As Breitbart News reported this past week, Israelis overwhelming favor former President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in this election – 66 percent to 17 percent. Per The Times of Israel:

Asked who they prefer to be the next US president, 66 percent chose the former president, while only 17% say they want to see the US vice president win the election. A further 17% said they did not know. The channel noted that US President Joe Biden was briefly favored by the Israeli public last year, as he threw his full support behind Israel after the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre. However, that good feeling appears to have evaporated, as the US has sought to restrain Israel over the past year.

The poll came after former Trump signaled his support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assault against Hamas and Hezbollah in recent phone call.

“Do what you have to do,” Trump reportedly told Netanyahu.

“He didn’t tell him what to do militarily, but he expressed that he was impressed by the pagers,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told The Washington Post. “He expressed his awe for their military operations and what they have done.”

“He told them, do what you have to do to defend yourself, but we’re openly talking about a new Mideast. Trump understands that very much there has to be change with the corrupt Palestinian state,” added Graham.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the Middle East had peace under the former president.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, there was historic peace in the Middle East. Now, all of the progress made by President Trump in the region has been broken by the Harris-Biden Administration’s weakness and America Last policies,” said Leavitt.

“When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, he will fix the mess Kamala and Biden’s policies created. Israel will once again be protected, Iran will go back to being broke, terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end.”