The New Jersey Republican Party surpassed the Democrat Party in the state in the number of people they registered with the party during October.

Voter registration data for the state, released on November 1, found that the Republican Party had registered 16,945 people in October, while Democrats registered 6,015 people, according to the New Jersey Globe.

While the Republicans surpassed the Democrats with the number of people registered to vote with their party, there were 44,484 unaffiliated voters registered to vote in October.

The data also showed that altogether, there were 6,727,358 people registered to vote. Out of this number, there were 2,534,932 registered Democrats, while there were 1,628,633 registered Republicans.

In August, Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser shared a chart of compiled voter registration showing that in states such as California, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, Republicans had made increases between November 2020 and July 2024.

As Breitbart News previously reported, a poll conducted by the Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University between October 10-14, 2024 of 616 registered voters, found that while 55 percent of respondents expressed that immigration was a positive thing, 51 percent expressed that immigration into the United States “should be more difficult.”

The poll also found that there was an increase from 2022 among Democrats, Republicans, and independent registered voters in the state who felt that immigration should be more difficult:

In 2022, for instance, 67 percent of New Jersey Republicans told the Hughes Center that immigration should be made more difficult. This year found that number rising to 72 percent. Independents also saw a rise in those supporting the idea of making immigration harder. In 2022 that number was at only 13 percent. But this year, 31 percent of independent voters agreed. The number also rose among Democrats with 30 percent saying it should be harder in 2022 compared to 54 percent saying so today.

Former President Donald Trump has previously expressed to Breitbart News that New Jersey is one of the states he has been attempting to “make a heavy play” for, along with New York, Virginia, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News in an interview.