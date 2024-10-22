Poll: New Jersey Voters Shift to the Right on Immigration Issues

A recent poll of voters in deep blue New Jersey found that Democrats, independents, and Republicans are souring on Joe Biden’s immigration policies and more voters than ever want to make it harder to enter the U.S.A.

The poll by the Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University found that voters in all three blocs are moving to the right on the issue of immigration only a few weeks out from the 2024 presidential election.

While the poll did find that 55 percent agree that immigration is a positive good for the country, the respondents nonetheless revealed that they think there are major problems with our immigration system.

Just over half, 51 percent, said that immigration into the U.S. should be made more difficult, while only one in five said it should be less difficult to enter the country. This result marks a departure from 2022 where voters were evenly split on the question, the center said.

In 2022, for instance, 67 percent of New Jersey Republicans told the Hughes Center that immigration should be made more difficult. This year found that number rising to 72 percent. Independents also saw a rise in those supporting the idea of making immigration harder. In 2022 that number was at only 13 percent. But this year, 31 percent of independent voters agreed. The number also rose among Democrats with 30 percent saying it should be harder in 2022 compared to 54 percent saying so today.

Respondents were still tolerant of illegals already here with 59 percent saying they should be allowed to stay if they meet certain requirements.

Despite that tolerance, a large number of all three blocs also support deportation.

Overall, 57 percent support deportation of illegals. 89 percent of Republicans support the idea, 56 percent of independents agreed, and 33 percent of Democrats also supported deportation of illegals, the Hughes Center found.

Finally, by a large majority, voters support spending resources to secure the border. 80 percent said they are supportive of securing the border with 90 percent of Republicans agreeing, 84 percent of independents, and even 75 percent of Democrats in support of increasing resources to the border. Only a tiny 14 percent said they don’t want to see the border secured.

The poll was taken of 616 registered voters between October 10-14 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

