Donald Trump’s campaign released an ad before the final weekend of the campaign that encapsulates Trump’s optimistic vision for the country.

The ad uses clips from Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address to the nation to drive home the central theme of his campaign: Make America Great Again.

“This is a place where greatness is born,” Trump says, adding “we are making it greater than ever before.”

The message is a stark contrast to Kamala Harris’s closing appeal to voters that “We aren’t going back.”

The transcript of the ad is as follows:

What will we do with this moment? How will we be remembered?

Look at the opportunities before us. America is a land of heroes. This is a place where greatness is born. Our ancestors sailed the Wild West, lifted millions from poverty, disease and hunger, vanquished tyranny and fascism, ushered the world to new heights of science and medicine, and we are making it greater than ever before.

The people dreamed this country, and it’s the people who are making America great again, no

matter the trials, no matter the challenges to come, we must keep freedom alive in our souls, that

one nation under God must be the hope and the promise and the light and The glory among all

the nations of the world and thank you.

God bless you and God bless America. Thank you.

