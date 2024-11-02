Poll: Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris by 10 Percent In Iowa

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Iowa by more than 10 percent, according to a recent poll.

An Emerson College poll conducted between November 1-2, 2024, which surveyed 800 likely voters in Iowa, found that 53 percent of respondents expressed support for Trump, while 43 percent of respondents expressed support for Harris.

The poll also found that Harris performed better with “voters under 30,” with 54 percent supporting her, while 46 percent supported Trump.

Trump was found to be leading “among all other age groups over 30 with varied support between six percentage points and 23 points,” according to the poll.

The poll also found that Harris did better with voters who had earned postgraduate degrees, 52 percent to 45 percent, according to the poll.

Roughly 56.3 percent of respondents expressed disapproval over President Joe Biden’s job performance as president, while 34.1 percent expressed approval for his job as president.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom/Selzer & Co. poll conducted in June, after Trump’s conviction, found that Trump had an 18-point lead over Biden in Iowa, 50 percent to 32 percent.

During the 2020 presidential election, Trump won Iowa with 53.2 percent, while Biden received 45 percent.