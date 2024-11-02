Crowds swelled on Saturday at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Salem, Virginia, a state that leans toward Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president’s visit to the Old Dominion suggest the Trump campaign believes it might be able to win the state.

If Trump wins the state, he will likely cruise to an Electoral College victory.

Trump is within two points of Harris (48-46 percent), a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found.

Trump lost the state in 2016 and 2020 by 5.3 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively.

“I think we have a really good chance to win the popular vote…in other words, we are gonna win!” Trump told attendees. “Remember this, if we win this election it will go down as the greatest political event in the history of our country.”

“This is all you need to know: Kamala broke it—I will fix it. America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before,” he said.

Attendees at the rally noted the “insane” response Trump received Saturday:

In a statement obtained by Breitbart News, the Trump campaign detailed the challenges Virginia residence face under the Biden-Harris administraiton:

Virginia families are being suffocated by Kamala Harris’ historic inflation and are forced to spend nearly $1,200 more each month just to afford the same essentials as in January 2021. With inflation at 21.8 percent, Virginia families have been hit with nearly $32,000 in extra costs since Harris took office. Harris has turned every state, including Virginia, into a border state. In Virginia alone, since July, a grandmother was tragically murdered by an illegal immigrant in a brutal carjacking, a Bolivian illegal migrant was convicted of sex crimes against a child, a Salvadoran illegal immigrant was arrested for horrific child abuse, and a Peruvian illegal immigrant abducted a high school student.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.