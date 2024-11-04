Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose 37-year-old daughter Rachel Morin was murdered allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, campaigned with Donald Trump in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Monday — detailing to Americans the suffering her family has endured due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s border policies.

“Everybody in our town knew Rachel. They loved her. She was a tiny little spitfire. She loved her children. She was a small businesswoman. She worked very hard to support her children,” Patty said of her daughter who was bludgeoned to death while jogging in August of last year, allegedly at the hands of Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang.

“She was physically active, she took very good care of herself and after she passed away, we did a walk in our town and we had over 2,000 people come out to the walk. Of the people that came out, I had many people tell me ‘I didn’t know her personally, but we bought coffee at the same place and she always said hi and she always had a smile,'” Patty said:

I had people on the walk, those who have immigrated to this country. One of those that really touched my heart was a tiny little Cuban lady. She had left her country and had come here for safety reasons. She had just had two knee replacements and her daughter knew my daughter but her daughter had to work that day so this lady with two little knee replacements walked the trail for her daughter because her daughter was so impressed and so moved by Rachel. And this woman, after the walk, wanted to take a picture with me and offered me a dollar, because that’s what she had in her pocket, to help with funeral expenses. I told her to take the money and take her daughter out to lunch and give her a hug. [Emphasis added] Family is the most important thing that we have. There’s a proverb and the proverb says ‘When a righteous man reigns, the people rejoice. But when wickedness reigns, the people will mourn.’ And its been four years of our country mourning because of the hardships that have been inflicted on us that are unnecessary, totally unnecessary. [Emphasis added]

Patty told voters at the Pennsylvania rally that Trump is “an awesome man.” Meanwhile, Trump told the crowd that Americans like the Morins are “incredible people” who deserve protection from the worst of the world’s criminals.

“We can’t let savages come in” and murder Americans like Rachel, Trump said.

On August 5, 2023, Rachel went for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When Rachel did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested Martinez Hernandez for Rachel’s murder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Martinez Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Rachel to death in what they say is the most horrific case in Harford County history. Martinez Hernandez was indicted in July on second-degree murder charges, and on rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.

Martinez Hernandez is among more than two million known illegal alien got-aways who have successfully crossed the border on Biden and Harris’s watch.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas, as well as once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he was accused of raping and murdering Rachel.

Before crossing the border, Martinez Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.