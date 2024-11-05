Donald Trump Projected to Win Nebraska

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of Nebraska, according to Fox News and the Associated Press.

Fox News projected that Trump would win the state.

At 9:00 p.m., Fox News called Nebraska “At-Large” for Trump.

The Associated Press also called the statewide presidential race in Nebraska for Trump.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported that the state “is unique in that it does not award all of the state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the statewide vote.”

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won Nebraska, receiving 58.2 percent of the vote, or 556,846 votes, while President Joe Biden received 39.2 percent of the vote, or 374,583 votes, according to CNN.

Trump also won the state in the 2016 presidential election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump received 59.9 percent of the vote, while Clinton received 34.4 percent of the vote.