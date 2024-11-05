Donald Trump Projected to Win Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win Georgia, beating Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, according to projections.

Decision Desk HQ called the race in favor of Trump over Harris, giving the state’s 16 electoral votes to the former president.

As of press time, Trump leads Harris 50.8 to 48.5 percent.

Although Georgia has been a reliably Republican state since 1984, the state has become more purple as of late.

In 2020, the Peach State voted for President Joe Biden over Trump, although Biden’s margin of victory was only .2 percent. This was the narrowest margin of victory in the country during that presidential election.

Breitbart News reported at the Breitbart News Fight Club that Georgia has one of the most bellwether counties, Gwinnett, which may very well decide which way the presidential election may go.

Gwinnett County, along with the state at large, has become more leftist as the state has become more diverse and younger white voters have become more leftist.

“Existing white voters [in Georgia] are being replaced by younger whites and out-of-state transplants who are more progressive,” Bernard Fraga, a political scientist at Emory University, explained.

However, despite these negative trends, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) remains popular. He and Trump have recently buried the hatchet, leading Kemp to use his state leadership committee, Georgians First, to spend millions of dollars to canvas the greater Atlanta area.

Kemp said in August that the “road to the White House is going to run through Georgia.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.