Trump Wins Historic Surge in New York Jewish Vote

Former President Donald Trump has captured a historic share of the Jewish vote in New York, with new polling showing his support among Jewish voters in the traditionally Democratic stronghold soaring to 43% — a dramatic increase from 2020 that reshapes expectations in the 2024 race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a Fox News exit poll, Trump’s support among Jewish voters in New York has surged to unprecedented levels, with over four in ten Jewish New Yorkers now backing him in the current election.

The sharp rise represents a historic shift for a Republican candidate in a demographic that has traditionally leaned Democrat.

The increase in support suggests that Trump’s policies on issues critical to many Jewish voters — such as antisemitism, strong U.S.-Israel relations. and religious freedoms — are resonating deeply in New York, especially among Orthodox communities.

The narrowing gap between the former president and Kamala Harris underscores a growing conservative trend within parts of the Jewish electorate that could impact swing states with significant Jewish populations.

This gain marks a notable shift in voter loyalty, suggesting that Trump’s message has gained traction where previous Republican candidates struggled.

“Last time a Republican hit 40% Jewish vote was Eisenhower, and last time over 40% with 43% was Harding in 1920 election (in 1916 Hughes won 45% of Jews). @realDonaldTrump might have the best Jewish GOP vote since 1920 or even 1916! Best in over 100 years! @RJC did well,” noted policy analyst David Hirsch.

The matter comes as antisemitism in New York has surged alarmingly, with hate crimes targeting Jewish residents seeing unprecedented increases. While Jewish Americans have historically voted Democrat, with Joe Biden winning an overwhelming share of the Jewish vote in 2020, the recent surge in New York is a surprising turn.

If these trends continue, Trump’s increased support among Jewish voters could play a pivotal role in battleground states, adding a new dimension to the election outcome.