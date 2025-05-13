VIDEO: Tim Tebow Exposes IP Addresses of People Who Allegedly Shared Child Porn Images

Tim Tebow revealed a list of over 100,000 IP addresses that have allegedly downloaded or shared images of child pornography in the United States over the last 30 days.

The former national champion and Heisman Trophy winner sat down with retired Navy SEAL and CIA operator Shawn Ryan on Monday’s episode of the latter’s podcast, The Shawn Ryan Show.

The two spent most of the podcast talking about Tebow’s efforts to fight sex trafficking, namely, his work on the Renewed Hope Act, which would give the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) increased funding and flexibility to fight sex trafficking.

In one particularly poignant moment, Tebow, 37, pulled out a paper with a map of the United States, littered with red dots that Tebow claims show the IP addresses of over 111,000 people who have downloaded or shared images of child pornography in the last 30 days.

“55 percent to 85 percent are also hands-on offenders. And your average offender has 13 victims in their lifetime, 13 victims,” Tebow told Ryan.

“Every one of those red dots is a boy or girl that is suffering on the other end of what they’re sharing, downloading, or distributing.”

“12 and under. 111,423 unique IP addresses,” Ryan replied.

“Some people will say, ‘Well, that’s just, you know, they’re just downloading it and they’re just sharing it,’” Tebow explained. “No, it’s not just that easy. You have to go in, you have to download it, a peer-to-peer, and then you have to be able to download all of these images, and then you’re sharing them. It’s not like this just happens by accident. It’s not like, “Oh, I just looked at a bad picture,” and it’s not like this is a photo of a baby in a bathtub. No, so many of these are brutal, brutal abuse of children.”

“How are we combating this?” Ryan asked.

“Well, we’re trying to do it in every area and every way possible, whether that’s with partnerships and nonprofits and law enforcement, rallying task forces, legislation, and lobbying—trying to get them to enhance the army, per se, in fighting this,” Tebow responded. “That’s really what the Renewed Hope Act is for, but it’s also getting the Renewed Hope operations more and more. We’re having more and more every day.

“It’s also creating awareness, and I hate to use ‘awareness’ because people say it all the time, and I don’t want awareness for awareness’s sake. I want people to be aware so we act to do something. I think we really have to change laws and legislation. I believe there’s a lot of people in Congress and in D.C. that want to change it, but we have to get it done. We have to protect these boys and girls. I know we have to figure out budgets and balances and all these important things, but what does it matter if we figure out a budget but our boys and girls in our backyard are being raped and abused? Let’s make the main thing the main thing. This should be a main thing. This has to be a main thing.”